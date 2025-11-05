Indian women cricketers made us all proud: Lt Gen Kapoor

The Indian women’s cricket team has made every citizen of the country stand tall with pride by winning the World Cup, a senior army officer said on Tuesday.

In his address at the Army Sports Conclave 2025, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System & Training), Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, said that if India hopes to host the 2036 Olympics, the armed forces and other agencies will have to “work together” to realise this ambition.

The officer said the army and sports have a long-standing and “symbiotic relationship.”

“We have presented the roadmap to the Ministry of Sports, the sports minister, and it details what the army can bring to the table. And, we will be happy to share with all other agencies who will be partners in this,” he said.

The Commonwealth Games 2030 is coming up, and that can be held as a “benchmark” before the 2036 Games, he said.

Lt Gen Kapoor emphasised how the Indian team’s performance and accomplishment would motivate others to excel in sports.

“Sports is a huge way to build national prestige. We are very proud of the Indian women’s team... makes every Indian walk tall,” the DCOAS (IS & T) said.

On Sunday, the women in blue lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup, defeating the South African team by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. This was the team’s maiden World Cup title.

Members of an Army Girls Sports Company and an Army Boys Sports Company attended the Army Sports Conclave hosted at the Manekshaw Centre.

Anjali Bhagwat, 16, who won a silver in the 25m shooting category in Khelo India 2025, said the Indian team victory has motivated her to work harder to achieve her goals.

The teenager, currently part of the Army Girls Sports Company (AGSC) at Army Marksmanship Unit, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, shared her regimen speaking on the sidelines of the conclave.

“We wake up around 5.30 am and then do yoga from 6 am to 7 am. After breakfast, we move to the ranges for practice, and after lunch, we again go for training, followed by physical training, and after early dinner go to sleep for about 8 hours to start the next day filled with energy,” Bhagwat told PTI.

A native of Nasik and a student of class 12, pursuing distance education to devote time to her passion, she aims to do big for India and make the nation proud.

While she admitted that her strict regimen doesn’t allow her to find time to watch cricket on TV or on the internet, Bhagwat said, she felt proud after reading the news of India’s maiden triumph in the Women’s World Cup.

N Toni Meitei, 16, who hails from Manipur and is training in shooting at an Army Boys Sports Company, echoes her sentiments.

“I don’t watch cricket, but their win in the World Cup made me happy… It has made me work even harder in my sports discipline,” he said.

Lt Gen Kapoor said India is a young nation and the “demographic dividend” of the country needs to be harnessed over the next ten years.

He also praised as “remarkable” the performance of the boys and girls in the Army Girls Sports Company and the Army Boys Sports Company.