India's 75th Republic Day: The Tale of the Transition of India into a Republic & a Super-Power!

We all know Indian Republic Day falls on the 26th of every year, commemorating India's transformation from a British dominion into a sovereign democratic republic. Mahatma Gandhi laid the foundation for Purna Swaraj on January 26th, 1930. This very moment set the stage for the bright future of our country, glowing with the principles of democracy and sovereignty.

जिनके पैर समुद्र द्वारा धोए जाते हैं और जो हिमालय से सुशोभित हैं, वह, जो कई ब्रह्मऋषियों और राजऋषियों से भरा है,

ऐसी मेरी भारत माता को अभिवन्दन।





After two decades, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar led the constituent assembly of India, drafting the world's inspiration, the greatest Indian Constitution. To align with the historic milestone of Purna Swaraj, the adoption of the Indian Constitution was chosen on January 26th, 1950. Indian Republic Day is not just a pompous event; it is the bond between the 140 crore Indians and the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

What makes the Indian Constitution the most unique and distinguishable: Facts

In the words of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, "Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age."

a. It is the longest-written Constitution in the world, consisting of approximately 117,369 words, 448 articles, 12 schedules, and 103 amendments.

b. It is the federal document that assigns and divides the power to three different branches of the government- the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary.

c. Based on the requirements and needs of the country, the Constitution has been amended several times. The recent one is the reorganization of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.

d. Our Constitution recognizes 22 official Indian languages, the highest in the world.

e. Fundamental rights to all citizens- the right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to equality before the law, and the right to life and personal liberty are granted by the Constitution to all Indian citizens.

f. The Constitution is not printed or typed- it was handwritten and calligraphed by Prem Behari Narain Raizada and published in Dehradun.

g. The proposal of a written Constitution was given by M.N. Roy in 1934, and the National Congress supported it in 1935.

h. Beohar Rammanohar Sinha and Nandalal Bose, artists of Shantiniketan, decorated each page of the Constitution.

i. It took 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to complete the final draft, and the original is preserved in special helium-filled cases in the Parliament of India library.

j. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India, was the first person to sign the Constitution of India.

As always, the Indian Republic Day parade on the 75th Republic Day of India will commence at 10:30 AM on January 26th, with the procession taking the route of Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Marg. The theme of the 2024 parade is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka.' The theme once again emphasizes that India is the most loyal nurturer of democracy. 25 tableaux, with 16 from various states and union territories and 9 from central government departments, are the highlights of this event.

The pre-parade events include

The beginning,

Republic Day speech,

Wreath-laying at the Amar Jawan Jyothi, and

The unfurling of the national flag.

The parade includes Marching contingents, Motorcycle stunts, a Tableaux show, dance troops, and a flypast.