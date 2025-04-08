India's AC Usage Surges As Heatwaves Drive 10.4% Electricity Demand Spike

India's electricity demand during the severe heatwave period of April to June 2024 increased by 10.4% compared to the same period in 2023, with air conditioning accounting for approximately 30% of this growth, according to the sixth edition of Ember's Global Electricity Review released Tuesday.

The report highlights that heatwaves were responsible for nearly one-fifth of the global electricity demand increase in 2024, pushing fossil fuel-based power generation up by 1.4%. This contributed to a 1.6% rise in global power sector emissions, adding 223 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and setting a record high of 14.6 billion tonnes.

For the broader April-September 2024 period, India's electricity demand grew by 6.1% year-over-year, with approximately 19% of this increase attributed to higher temperatures. During May specifically, cooling needs represented more than one-third of the year-on-year demand growth.

Overall, India's electricity demand rose by 5% in 2024, with clean energy meeting 33% of the additional demand while coal accounted for 64% - an improvement from 2023 when coal satisfied 91% of the increased demand.

Research suggests India may add 130-150 million new room air conditioners in the next decade, potentially increasing peak power demand by over 180 GW by 2035. The share of household electricity consumption in India has already grown from 22% in 2012-13 to 25% in 2022-23, largely due to economic growth and rising cooling needs amid increasing temperatures.

Climate experts warn that in a world 2°C warmer than pre-industrial levels, India will face the highest cooling demand globally by population. With 2024 being the warmest year on record both in India and worldwide, and with heatwave conditions appearing as early as February this year, the trend of increasing electricity demand for cooling is expected to continue as climate change makes heatwaves more frequent and intense.