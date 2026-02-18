India’s AI rise rooted in youth, grassroots innovation, says Shekhar Kapur; US prof backs global role

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and American economist Steve Hanke have voiced strong support for India’s growing role in the global artificial intelligence landscape during the ongoing AI Impact Summit.

Taking to X, Kapur highlighted the overwhelming participation of young people at the summit, saying the auditorium was filled beyond capacity with students eager to listen and learn about AI. He said the enthusiasm and curiosity among the youth convinced him that India could soon emerge as a superpower in artificial intelligence.

However, Kapur emphasised the need to approach AI development from an Indian perspective. Drawing parallels with the country’s digital transformation, he said India must shape its AI journey according to local realities rather than relying entirely on Western models.

According to him, the rise of AI in India will come from the bottom of the pyramid, where technology is most needed and where necessity-driven innovation thrives. He stressed that true, need-based intuition exists at the grassroots level and should guide India’s AI strategy.

Meanwhile, American Professor of Applied Economics Hanke noted that India is pushing its “Global AI Commons” initiative at the summit this week. He said that AI pioneer Yann LeCun has supported open and collaborative artificial intelligence efforts and believes India has an important role to play in shaping the global AI ecosystem.

Hanke praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering the country in what he described as the right direction on AI policy and innovation.

The five-day Summit has attracted over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 heads of state or government and around 45 ministers.

The AI Impact Summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and students from across the world to deliberate on the ethical, economic and strategic dimensions of artificial intelligence, with India positioning itself as a key driver of inclusive and collaborative AI development.

India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth in its series, following editions in the UK (Bletchley Park, 2023), South Korea (2024), and France (2025). The Summit offers a platform for leaders to discuss AI's ethical, economic, and social impacts while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.







