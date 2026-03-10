India’s annual food exports nearing Rs 5 lakh crore mark: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called upon stakeholders from the food, agriculture and hospitality sectors to work collectively towards making India the world’s largest exporter of agricultural and processed foods, highlighting the vast opportunities created by India’s expanding trade agreements and the growing global demand for the Indian products.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the 40th edition of 'AAHAR – The International Food & Hospitality Fair' in the national capital, Goyal said that India’s exports of food and agricultural products — including farm produce and fisheries — have reached nearly Rs 5 lakh crore (over $55 billion) annually, making the country the seventh largest exporter of agricultural produce in the world.

He noted that over the past 11 years, from 2014 to 2025, India’s agri and food exports have witnessed significant growth. Exports of processed foods have increased fourfold, fruit and pulses exports have tripled, processed vegetable exports have quadrupled, cocoa exports have tripled, and cereal exports have doubled. Rice exports alone have grown by 62 per cent during this period.

Goyal said these achievements should inspire India to aspire for the top position globally in agricultural and processed food exports. He emphasised that the goal is achievable and aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India should become the “food basket of the world.”

The Minister highlighted that the nine Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) concluded by India over the past three and a half years have opened access to 38 developed and prosperous countries, providing vast market opportunities for Indian exporters. He added that India today has preferential market access covering nearly two-thirds of global trade, which strengthens India’s position as an attractive investment destination and enables Indian businesses to integrate into global value chains.

Goyal emphasised that while negotiating FTAs, the government has carefully safeguarded the interests of domestic stakeholders, particularly farmers, fishermen and MSMEs. He said India has protected sensitive sectors such as dairy, where no concessions have been given to foreign producers. Similarly, genetically modified (GM) products have not been granted duty concessions or market access.

He further clarified that key agricultural commodities such as rice, wheat, maize, soy meal and several varieties of pulses have been protected in trade negotiations. In the sugar sector, concessions have generally not been extended to prevent imports that could adversely affect India’s sugarcane farmers and domestic producers.

The Minister said these measures ensure that India’s domestic strengths remain protected while new global opportunities are created for Indian products. He urged stakeholders connected with industry and the business community to spread awareness at the grassroots level about how India’s FTAs safeguard national interests while expanding international trade opportunities.

Goyal also encouraged farmers and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and focus on food processing and value addition, which can enable farmers to access higher-value global markets. He noted that an increasing number of small enterprises are entering the food processing sector, creating new avenues for growth and employment.

He said that for the first time AAHAR has a partner country, Italy, and also announced that the exhibition will be opened to the general public on March 13 and throughout Saturday, allowing visitors, especially young people, to experience the strengths of the food, beverage and hospitality sectors from India and across the world.