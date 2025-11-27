India’s costliest car registration number: HR88B8888 Sold for Rs 1.17 cr in Haryana

This registration number, dominated by the digit eight, is considered auspicious across several cultures and was one of the reasons for the bidding frenzy

Chandigarh: Haryana set a new record on Wednesday after a VIP car registration number fetched Rs 1.17 crore in an online auction. The number plate ‘HR88B8888’ became India’s most expensive registration number after intense bidding concluded at 5 pm on the official portal fancy.parivahan.gov.in. The auction, held entirely online, saw 45 applicants vying for the unique combination.

The base price was Rs 50,000, but bids surged rapidly. At noon, the price had already touched Rs 88 lakh before settling at Rs 1.17 crore by evening.

The plate’s appeal lies in its visual symmetry. In uppercase, the letter ‘B’ resembles the digit eight, making the sequence appear as a string of eights. The format breaks down as follows:

HR: State code for Haryana

88: Regional Transport Office (RTO) code

B: Vehicle series code

8888: Unique four-digit registration number

This combination, dominated by the digit eight — considered auspicious and associated with wealth in several cultures — drove the bidding frenzy.

Haryana conducts weekly auctions for VIP or fancy numbers. Applications open every Friday at 5 pm and close Monday at 9 am. Bidding continues until Wednesday, when results are announced at 5 pm.

Last week, the number ‘HR22W2222’ fetched Rs 37.91 lakh — a figure now overshadowed by this week’s record-breaking sale.

In September, a dozen single-digit ‘fancy’ numbers were auctioned in Chandigarh, with winning bids dramatically eclipsing the value of the cars and scooters they were assigned to.

The data shows that in one of the most extreme examples from April 2022, a buyer paid an extraordinary Rs 15.44 lakh for a registration number to be fitted onto a two-wheeler that cost a mere Rs 55,585. This means the number plate itself was worth nearly 28 times more than the scooter it was attached to.

This was not an isolated incident. In June 2024, a two-wheeler priced at Rs 59,336 received a plate that had been auctioned for Rs 4.95 lakh.

Another case from August 2023 saw a Rs 64,024 vehicle paired with a number that fetched Rs 5.75 lakh.

In total, nine two-wheelers, all valued under Rs 1.28 lakh, were assigned single-digit numbers that sold for sums ranging from Rs 1.70 lakh to the record Rs 15.44 lakh.

The phenomenon also extended to four-wheelers, though the disparity was less extreme. Three sedan owners purchased registration numbers for more than their car was worth.

The vehicles, priced between Rs 9.56 lakh and Rs 13.22 lakh, were outfitted with plates that had been auctioned for between Rs 12.21 lakh and a staggering Rs 24.40 lakh.