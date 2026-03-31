India’s Diesel Exports Surge 20% Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

Petrol Shipments Plummet As the geopolitical crisis in West Asia intensifies, India’s energy export landscape has undergone a dramatic shift. New shipping data for March 2026 reveals a 20% surge in diesel exports, even as the country's total refined product shipments fell by 8%. Conversely, petrol exports have faced a significant slump, dropping by 33% over the same period.

The "Crack Spread" Strategy

The primary driver behind this divergence is the widening "crack spread"—the price difference between crude oil and refined products. While the U.S.-Iran conflict and the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz have sent global crude prices soaring past $110 per barrel, the impact on refined fuels hasn't been uniform.

* Diesel & Jet Fuel: Record-high margins have incentivized Indian refiners to prioritize these "middle distillates." Export volumes reached 12.90 million barrels in March, up from 10.74 million in February.

* Petrol: Margins have remained relatively stable and less profitable compared to diesel, leading refiners to scale back petrol exports to just 8.31 million barrels.

Balancing Domestic Needs

To prevent domestic shortages, the Indian government has maintained strict export levies. Private refiners currently face a duty of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on jet fuel. Despite these taxes, the high international demand—particularly from Southeast Asia and Europe—continues to make exports lucrative for major players like Reliance Industries, which handled nearly 75% of the month's outbound fuel.

Despite the global volatility, retail fuel prices in India have remained surprisingly steady at the pump. This stability follows a significant ₹10 per litre excise duty cut by the Centre late in March, aimed at shielding the public from the inflationary pressures of the West Asia crisis.