India’s Energy Supply Fully Secure; Government Dismisses ‘Misinformation Campaign

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) issued a categorical assurance stating that India’s petroleum and LPG supply situation is "fully secure and under control." The statement comes as a direct response to what the government describes as a "deliberately mischievous and coordinated campaign of misinformation" designed to trigger panic buying among citizens.

No Shortage, No Rationing

The Ministry clarified that all 1 lakh-plus retail fuel outlets across the nation are adequately stocked and operating normally. Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, the government has not issued any orders to ration fuel.

"India is an oasis of energy security," the Ministry stated, noting that as the world’s 4th largest refiner and 5th largest exporter of petroleum products, domestic availability is structurally assured.

60 Days of Strategic Reserves

Addressing concerns over global supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, the government revealed that India currently holds approximately 60 days of fuel stock. This includes:

Crude oil stocks

Refined product stocks

Dedicated strategic storage in underground caverns

The Ministry emphasized that even on the 27th day of the regional conflict, India’s supply remains steady. Furthermore, crude oil supplies for the next 60 days have already been secured and tied up by Indian oil companies, effectively insulating the domestic market from immediate global volatility.

LPG and PNG Stability

The Ministry also addressed the LPG sector, noting that domestic refinery production has been ramped up by 40%.

* Production: Daily LPG output has reached 50 TMT, meeting over 60% of national requirement.

* Imports: 800 TMT of assured inbound LPG cargoes are already en route from the U.S., Russia, and Australia.

* Transition: The government reiterated that the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is a long-term strategic shift toward cleaner energy, not a desperate reaction to an LPG shortage.

Warning Against Rumor Mongering

The government expressed "serious concern" over social media posts using old or unrelated footage of fuel queues in other countries to create a false impression of a crisis in India.

The Ministry warned that spreading such misinformation is an offense under applicable laws. Citizens are urged to rely only on official government communications and to avoid panic buying, which remains the only cause of temporary congestion at select fuel stations.