India’s expanding forests and biodiversity tell a lesser-known green story

India’s environmental record often draws scrutiny over pollution and climate challenges, but several indicators suggest a quieter positive story — one of expanding forest cover, rich biodiversity, and growing conservation efforts across the country.

Recent data and environmental assessments indicate that India has made steady gains in increasing its forest and tree cover, reflecting sustained policy interventions as well as community-driven conservation initiatives. These improvements, however, rarely feature prominently in global discussions on climate and environmental sustainability.

India’s tree cover has grown in recent years, as per the India State of Forest Report, which recorded an increase of 2,261 square kilometres in tree cover over a two-year period, as highlighted in an article by Salil Gewali, published in India Narrative.

The report also noted that 17 states and Union Territories now have more than one-third of their geographical area under forest cover — an indicator of the country’s expanding green landscape and conservation initiatives. These include regions with vast natural ecosystems that continue to support biodiversity and local livelihoods.

Among the states, Madhya Pradesh holds the largest forest cover in India, with a network of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and tiger reserves that play a key role in wildlife conservation. Rivers such as the Narmada and Chambal flow through these forests, sustaining both ecosystems and communities dependent on forest resources.

The article further pointed to the ecological richness of India’s northeastern region, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, which hosts diverse ecosystems ranging from tropical forests to alpine meadows. Indigenous and tribal communities in the region have traditionally acted as custodians of forests, preserving biodiversity through sustainable practices.

Other states such as Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Assam also showcase strong forest ecosystems and wildlife habitats, including areas that support iconic species like the one-horned rhinoceros and Asian elephants.

According to the article, India’s approach to environmental stewardship combines conservation, economic development and community participation — a model that could offer lessons for other countries grappling with the challenge of balancing growth with sustainability.

It added that forests will play an important role in helping India achieve its climate commitments, including reducing carbon emissions and progressing toward its long-term net-zero targets.