India's farmers and dairy sector have been protected in US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the interests of India's farmers have been protected in the India-US trade deal, as agricultural and dairy products are out of its ambit.

The minister said that India has successfully protected sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy, while giving full attention to food and farming concerns in the India-US trade agreement.

He said the partnership will create new opportunities for MSMEs, skilled workers, and industry, strengthen bilateral ties, and ensure energy security, which remains a top priority for 140 crore Indians.

The minister said that the trade deal "will simplify the reach to advanced technologies and help in realising India's 'Make in India for the World', 'Design in India for the World' and 'Innovate in India for the World'."

Goyal made his speech amid a ruckus created by unruly MPs of the opposition who resorted to shouting slogans in the Lok Sabha. This led to the adjournment of the Lower House by the Speaker as the business could not proceed amid the chaos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the "Motion of Thanks to the President's address" during the ongoing Budget Session on Wednesday, as both Houses of Parliament are scheduled continue the discussion.

The motion comes after President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of both Houses at the start of the Budget Session on January 28.

Earlier on Tuesday, Goyal said that PM Modi had clinched the deal, which was stuck in lengthy negotiations at the official and ministerial levels.

He explained that it was essential to finalise the trade deal, as Indian exports of labour-intensive products such as seafood and textiles to the US were hit due to the higher punitive tariff of 50 per cent imposed by the Trump administration.

"On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I want to thank PM Modi because this deal will bring a lot of opportunities for India's economic growth, for farmers, poor, fishermen, women, and youth," he said.

Goyal launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the country and lacking concern for India's development.

He said, "Leaders with negative thinking, like Rahul Gandhi, are misleading the country. They have no concern for the nation's progress. The Congress government reduced India to the fragile five economies, and if Rahul Gandhi has his way, he will take the country back to the same stage."



