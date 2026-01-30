India’s first LNG-powered passenger train enters service in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Indian Railways has taken a major step towards cleaner rail transport with the arrival of the country’s first passenger train powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Ahmedabad.

The train has entered regular service after completing extensive trials, officials confirmed on Friday, and is capable of covering up to 2,200 kilometres on a single tank.

The LNG-based dual fuel train was reviewed at the Integrated Coaching Depot in Sabarmati by Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash.

Addressing the media, he said the initiative marked a shift from conventional diesel operations towards more economical and environmentally responsible technology.

“This is the first time Indian Railways has operated a passenger service using LNG. The system delivers almost three times the overall benefits of diesel in terms of efficiency, cost and environmental impact,” he said.

As part of the project, Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains and their Driving Power Cars (DPC), which previously depended solely on diesel, are being modified to operate on a combination of diesel and LNG.

Two power cars, each rated at around 1,400 horsepower, have already been converted under the programme.

Railway officials said both units completed field trials exceeding 2,000 kilometres and have since been inducted into normal passenger operations without disruption.

Officials highlighted that the use of LNG results in a marked reduction in exhaust emissions. Levels of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter are significantly lower compared to diesel-only operations, leading to better air quality along railway routes.

Ved Prakash said engine output and operational reliability remain unchanged under the dual fuel system, which allows automatic switching between fuels based on availability.

Financial savings form a key component of the initiative.

According to railway estimates, the conversion can generate annual savings of around Rs 11.9 lakh per DPC. In the case of an eight-coach DEMU train fitted with two power cars, the savings could rise to approximately Rs 23.9 lakh each year due to lower fuel costs and reduced refuelling requirements.

Each modified power car is equipped with an LNG tank designed to support long-distance operations.

Ongoing trials are being conducted on the Mahesana–Sabarmati section, and officials said the technology is expected to be extended to eight to 10 additional trains after completion of mandatory tests and approvals by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation.

Railway authorities said the introduction of LNG-powered passenger trains reflects Indian Railways’ broader efforts to lower emissions, reduce operating costs and modernise its services through the adoption of cleaner energy solutions.



