India's Foreign Secretary Holds High-Level Talks In Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, on Monday during a significant visit to Bangladesh. This marks the first high-level Indian delegation to Dhaka following the removal of Sheikh Hasina from power in August, an event preceded by widespread and violent protests.

The visit occurs amidst rising tensions in India-Bangladesh relations, exacerbated by recent attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster.

Misri's agenda includes a meeting with Mohammad Touhid Hossain, the de facto foreign minister, to discuss India's concerns about these incidents. He is also scheduled to meet Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser, as a courtesy.

India and Bangladesh shared strong bilateral ties under Sheikh Hasina's leadership. However, relations have faced significant challenges since she sought refuge in India following massive protests. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as interim leader shortly after. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering peace, security, and development with Bangladesh despite recent strains.

In the wake of Hasina's departure, there has been a rise in violence against minorities, including Hindus, and incidents such as the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das have deepened concerns in New Delhi. The spate of attacks on temples and minority communities has further strained bilateral relations, demanding urgent diplomatic engagement.