  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

India’s GDP Growth Hits 7.4% in Q4 FY25, Highest in Four Quarters; Annual Growth at 6.5%

Highlights

India’s GDP grows 7.4% in Q4 FY25, the highest in four quarters; full-year growth stands at 6.5%, driven by strong demand and manufacturing rebound.

In the last quarter of FY25, India's economy saw strong growth, with GDP growing by 7.4%, the fastest quarterly growth in the previous year. Despite global challenges, the economy grew steadily, with full-year GDP growth of 6.5%, according to official data released on Friday.

Resilience in the services sector, robust domestic demand, and a manufacturing recovery propelled the fourth-quarter results. This strengthens India's standing as one of the world's major economies with the quickest rate of growth and represents a notable increase over prior quarters.

Economists attribute the growth boom to increased capital expenditures, policy-driven infrastructure expansion, and improved rural demand. The government's focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and production-linked incentive (PLI) programs has also helped to boost industrial output and employment.

The data indicates a favourable prognosis for FY26, with analysts anticipating further momentum if macroeconomic stability is maintained, despite concerns about inflation and geopolitical risks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick