India’s installed solar capacity reaches nearly 136 gigawatts: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: The country’s installed solar capacity has reached nearly 136 gigawatts, accounting for almost half of India’s renewable energy capacity, and this growth demonstrates what sustained policy commitment and innovation can achieve, according to Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi highlighted the growing global momentum behind solar energy and the role of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in accelerating the clean energy transition across the world, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Thursday.

Addressing the ISA Foundation Day celebrations here, the Minister said that the Alliance reflects the power of shared vision and global partnership in advancing sustainable development through solar energy.

“Over the past decade, the International Solar Alliance has helped turn the promise of solar energy into real, life-changing impact across the world. By advancing solar deployment where it matters most, ISA has played a catalytic role in shifting the global energy transition toward emerging and developing economies, bringing clean, reliable power to communities that need it most,” the minister noted.

What began as a powerful vision has today grown into a coalition of more than 120 countries working collectively to accelerate the global solar transition.

The minister further highlighted flagship initiatives that are enabling the benefits of solar energy to reach people directly. Programmes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana are enabling millions of households to generate their own clean electricity, while PM-KUSUM is empowering farmers through solar-powered irrigation systems.

He observed that while it took nearly twenty-five years for the world to install the first 1,000 gigawatts of solar capacity, the next 1,000 gigawatts is expected to be achieved much faster, signalling a new era in the global energy transition.

The minister emphasised that the centre of gravity of the clean energy transition is increasingly shifting to the Global South, where rising energy demand and abundant solar resources present an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog traditional energy pathways.

In this context, he said the International Solar Alliance has emerged as a unique platform bringing together governments, development partners, financial institutions and the private sector to expand solar deployment and unlock new opportunities for sustainable development.

Ashish Khanna, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, said that “Our Members across Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe and others are the true custodians of ISA’s progress”.

“Their trust, leadership and ambition define every milestone we achieve. I am equally grateful to our 77 partner organisations and to the growing community of young solar professionals trained at IIT Delhi, who carry this mission forward each day,” he noted.

The Alliance was jointly launched by India and France during the COP21 climate conference in Paris in 2015 under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.