India's Naxal deadline: Forces launch final assault, Centre prepares blueprint post March 31

Security forces deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid have launched a mega operation to neutralise the remaining armed Maoist cadres with less than a week remaining until the national deadline of March 31 to end left wing extremism in the country.

Official sources told PTI that the Centre is also preparing an "operations and development" blueprint which is expected to include an announcement for withdrawal of about five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) battalions from these regions and the launch of multiple welfare schemes.

About three to four CoBRA units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are being moved from Chhattisgarh to Jharkhand to undertake a special operation in the Saranda forests of West Singhbhum district, they said.

Similarly, the sources said that teams from CRPF, BSF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are being "re-located" in Chhattisgarh's Bastar area with the specific aim of engaging armed Maoist cadres in a gunbattle or forcing their surrender. The sources indicated that a cross-border operation involving Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha is also in the works.

"The plan is to ensure 100 per cent neutralisation of armed Naxals by March 31, a deadline announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This would either by engaging in encounters or getting affected. "Some large operations are being undertaken in these last 5-6 days of the countdown," a top CAPF commander told PTI.

Security forces are still tracking about 130-150 armed cadres, two central committee members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) and some other divisional-rank operatives. Misir Besra alias Bhaskar is stated to be based in Jharkhand and CoBRA teams are searching for him and his associates.