India's rise at the United Nations has not been about headline-grabbing rhetoric but about shaping outcomes in a manner that blends pragmatism with inclusivity, a report has stated. At a time when multilateralism is under strain, India has emerged as a credible, pragmatic and inclusive actor - one that reduces gaps and amplifies the aspirations of the Global South.

This rising influence is based on three pillars - leadership through action, partnerships with purpose, and credibility in a fractured world. India's credibility is based on delivery, Farheen M wrote in a report in Khaleej Times. Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India provided vaccines to nearly 100 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating that solidarity need not be just a slogan. India has also provided rapid humanitarian aid to several nations in crisis, ranging from earthquakes in Nepal and Turkey to development support in Africa and the Pacific. India has earned goodwill across continents by helping nations in times of crisis.

The report in Khaleej Times stated, "Over the past decade, India’s rise at the United Nations, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, has not been about headline-grabbing rhetoric, but about shaping outcomes in a way that blends pragmatism with inclusivity."

In climate diplomacy, India has stressed on fairness through the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities" while pledging to ambitious targets like net-zero by 2070. Initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, co-founded with France, showcase India’s ability to not just criticise inequities but to create collaborative solutions.

The Khaleej Times report stated, "At the UN, credibility matters more than rhetoric. India’s voice is taken seriously because it avoids extremes. On Ukraine, for instance, India has consistently called for sovereignty, dialogue, and diplomacy, even as it maintains close ties with both Russia and the West. This balancing act, which is firm in principle but flexible in approach, makes New Delhi a bridge-builder in a polarised environment."

During its tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2021-22, India amplified this role. India, by chairing critical committees on counterterrorism and sanctions, stressed practical solutions while keeping talks open. India's approach was not theatrical, but measured and consistent had become its trademark at the UN. After its independence, India has aligned itself with the Global South.

The report said, "As the UN celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, the challenge of reforming and revitalising multilateralism will only grow. India’s trajectory suggests a way forward: leadership rooted in delivery, partnerships anchored in equality, and diplomacy driven by credibility. From rebutting baseless propaganda to spearheading reforms, India is not just defending its own interests at the UN; it is helping to redefine the very nature of global cooperation."