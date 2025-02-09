India’s scientific success shines globally: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that India’s scientific progress is being recognised globally with achievements like the development of vaccines and the success of Chandrayaan.

While inaugurating the new office of ‘Vigyan Bharati’ in the national capital, the minister urged that this office must act as a platform for identifying new scientific initiatives and partnerships, similar to IN-SPACe in the space sector and BIRAC in biotechnology.

He also called it a much-needed centre for learning and the exchange of ideas and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the transformative era in Science.

He said that the Prime Minister not only supports scientists but also ensures they receive the necessary resources and opportunities to collaborate with private sectors for better results.

Looking back at the past decade, the minister pointed out that India has always had great scientific talent but lacked strong political commitment in the past.

“Now, under PM Modi’s leadership, science and technology have become a national priority,” he said.

He spoke about India’s progress in healthcare, noting that the country, once overlooked in curative healthcare, is now leading in preventive healthcare.

The minister further mentioned India’s key achievements, such as the world’s first DNA vaccine developed during the pandemic, the first indigenous HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, and rapid advancements in space technology despite starting late in the sector.

He also reiterated India’s commitment to global climate goals, including the target of net-zero emissions by 2070.

The minister spoke about the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL), which documents India's ancient wisdom.

“The Konark Temple in Odisha, which survived a massive cyclone in 2000 due to its strong architecture, and the increased global interest in traditional medicine, including homoeopathy and naturopathy, during the pandemic,” the minister said.

The minister also announced India's latest breakthrough in pharmaceuticals -- the development of Nafithromycin, an indigenous antibiotic, which further strengthens the country’s leadership in modern medicine and traditional sciences.