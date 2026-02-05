India's sensitive sectors safeguarded in US deal: Goyal

New Delhi: India’s core sensitivities in food and agriculture have been fully safeguarded in the trade deal with the United States, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament on Wednesday.

Explaining the rationale towards New Delhi’s intention to buy goods worth $500 billion from the US over the next five years, the minister pointed out that both countries are largely complementary economies.

As India progresses on the path to becoming a developed nation, the country will need to grow capacities in sectors, including energy, aviation, data centers, and nuclear energy.

Since the US is a global leader in these sectors, India will explore trade possibilities in these areas, which will expand imports and exports. US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the much-awaited trade deal with India has been agreed upon and tariffs will be slashed to 18 per cent. The agreement came over five months after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive duty for India’s purchases of Russian oil.