India's Top Stories Today: Shah's Bengal Campaign, Covid Surge, And Operation Sindoor Revelations

India faces a complex array of developments as Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches the BJP's campaign for West Bengal's 2026 Assembly elections with a major rally at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. The political offensive includes inaugurating a new Central Forensic Science Laboratory building in Rajarhat and visiting Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house, signaling the party's strategic push in the politically crucial state.

Meanwhile, health concerns resurface as India's active Covid-19 cases climb past 3,395 with four fatalities reported across Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Kerala leads the surge with 1,336 active cases, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi, prompting Karnataka authorities to recommend masks and social distancing in crowded areas.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has made significant revelations about Operation Sindoor, acknowledging initial air losses but confirming India's successful precision strikes on Pakistani bases deep inside enemy territory. He categorically dismissed Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian aircraft as "absolutely incorrect" while denying any nuclear escalation risks. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded a special Parliament session and review committee, alleging government deception regarding the operation.

The arrest of Pune law student and Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli in Gurugram has sparked controversy over her offensive remarks about Operation Sindoor. She has been remanded to judicial custody until June 13, highlighting the intersection of social media discourse and national security sensitivities.

Weather extremes continue to batter multiple regions as fresh snowfall covers Kashmir's higher reaches and Manali's Rohtang Pass while heavy rains lash the plains. Delhi and Noida experienced gusty winds and intense showers, while Rajasthan sees mixed conditions with light rain in Jaipur and scorching 44.2°C temperatures in Sriganganagar. Tragic consequences include landslide fatalities in Assam (5 dead), Arunachal Pradesh (9 dead), Mizoram (4 dead), and Meghalaya (3 dead), with 500 tourists stranded in Sikkim and severe waterlogging reported in Manipur.

International recognition came as Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri claimed the Miss World 2025 crown at Hyderabad's HITEX Exhibition Centre, with India's Nandini Gupta missing the top eight positions. Brand Ambassador Sudha Reddy addressed controversies surrounding England's contestant while celebrating the return of the title to Thailand.

Security agencies have uncovered a sophisticated Pakistan-operated espionage network using Indian SIM cards to honey-trap officials from DRDO and Military Intelligence through WhatsApp. The National Investigation Agency conducted searches across 15 locations in eight states, targeting this high-stakes intelligence breach involving accused individuals Haseen and Qasim.

Administrative changes in Uttar Pradesh have created political tensions as IPS officer Rajiv Krishna assumes the role of acting Director General of Police following Prashant Kumar's retirement. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the appointment, describing it as a "Delhi-Lucknow fight" and demanding a permanent DGP selection.

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its financial crime investigations, seizing assets worth ₹1.5 crore during multi-state raids targeting online gaming fraud. The operation recovered ₹39 lakh in cash, mobile phones, and SIM cards from 48 mule accounts, implicating a Punjab and Sind Bank officer in the scheme.

Regional political developments include DMK's strategic general council meeting in Madurai, setting the foundation for Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections with speculation about Udhayanidhi Stalin's expanded role. Following Chief Minister Stalin's roadshow, the party aims to secure 200 of 234 seats in alliance partnerships.

International attention focuses on Bangladesh where a tribunal is hearing charges against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in proceedings broadcast live on state television, potentially impacting India-Bangladesh relations and regional geopolitical dynamics.

A mysterious disappearance case in Meghalaya involves an Indore couple missing during their honeymoon since May 23. Raja, a transport businessman, and his wife Sonam were last seen in Sohra before vanishing, with their abandoned rental bike discovered on dangerous hiking tracks. The family has announced a ₹5 lakh reward for information leading to their whereabouts, prompting authorities to consider deploying paramilitary assistance for the search operation.

These developments reflect India's complex contemporary challenges spanning politics, security, health, weather emergencies, and social issues, requiring coordinated responses across multiple governmental levels and agencies.