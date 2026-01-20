India’s voice carries strong influence on global stage: Gujarat Deputy CM

Davos: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Tuesday that India’s voice today carries a strong influence on the global stage, as the country participates in the World Economic Forum with its largest and strongest delegation so far.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Sanghavi said he is closely observing how the Indian Government is actively supporting all states in attracting investments.

“The level of cooperation extended by the Centre is remarkable and reflects India’s growing stature in the global economic landscape,” Sanghavi said.

“India has arrived at Davos with unprecedented strength, with representatives from across the country and global investors present under one roof,” he told IANS.

He noted that this collective presence highlights how India’s influence has expanded internationally and how states are now being empowered to showcase their potential to the world.

The Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister clarified that the state has not come to Davos merely to sign memoranda of understanding.

“The focus is on identifying meaningful opportunities that can create long-term benefits, especially for the youth of Gujarat,” Sanghavi explained.

“Gujarat is working actively on attracting Global Capability Centres, developing smart manufacturing hubs, and strengthening focus areas such as artificial intelligence and the defence corridor,” he mentioned.

We have a special focus on AI, and we also have a strong focus on the defence corridor, Sanghavi told IANS.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister said PM Modi has worked to boost the confidence and aspirations of crores of Indians.

“I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of the country, who has worked to boost the spirit of crores of people in the nation,” he stated.

“Gujarat has always respected and honoured him for the development of Gujarat, but after 2014, the entire country has been seeing him as its Prime Minister,” Sanghavi mentioned.



