India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Strengthens Strategic Trade and Investment Ties

New Delhi [India], 18 th March: India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (India–UAE CEPA) represents a historical feature of India’s external trade regime and growing strategic collaborations with the Gulf world. Signed and implemented in 2022, the CEPA was India’s first comprehensive free trade agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country.

The UAE is among India's biggest trading partners, there is more than USD 85 billion bilateral trade between the two countries. CEPA will help to raise this target to US$ 100 billion in goods trade and USD 15 billion in services trade. The agreement offers preferential access across over 90% of tariff lines for Indian exports.

The CEPA agreement provides advantages to various sectors which include gems and jewellery, textiles and apparel and six additional sectors which include Pharmaceuticals and engineering goods and food and agricultural products and chemicals and plastics and leather and electronics. On services,Cepa agreementcooperations would be improved in information technology, other professional services, financial services, transportation and logistics, healthcare, education, tourism sector as well as in the mobility of skilled human resources.

In this dynamic trade scenario, LEGALLANDS a Delhi based ISO certified and Legal500 listed multidisciplinary law firm is advising business and other stakeholders on CEPA for market entry, trade compliance, customs, and tariff structuring, foreign investment, cross border transactions, and treaty based dispute resolution. Associated with its Dubai based branch LEGALLANDS LLC FZ, the firm provides consultancy to trade, trade disputes, realtor, pharma sector, gaming sector, work permits & licenses, and company formation.

For further details, please visit:

www.legallands.com

https://legallands.com/global-trade-expert/