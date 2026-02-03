India–US Trade Deal: Trump Claims India Will Halt Russian Oil Imports Amid Tariff Rollback

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has agreed to end its purchases of Russian crude oil and instead source more energy from the United States, following prolonged trade negotiations and tariff disputes between the two countries. The announcement comes after months of pressure from Washington over New Delhi’s energy ties with Moscow amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

Trump stated that India’s imports of Russian oil were a major sticking point in bilateral talks, frequently linking the issue to the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine conflict and warning of steep tariff penalties. Despite repeated threats, Indian leaders maintained that energy decisions would be guided by national interest and consumer needs in a volatile global market.

According to Trump, the breakthrough came alongside a broader trade agreement under which the US reduced reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. In return, India is expected to lower both tariff and non-tariff barriers on American products, potentially to zero. The US also withdrew additional punitive tariffs previously imposed over India’s Russian oil purchases.

In a social media post, Trump said he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the Indian leader as a close friend. He claimed the agreement would help weaken Russia’s war financing and contribute to ending the Ukraine conflict, while strengthening trade ties between Washington and New Delhi.

However, India’s official communication stopped short of confirming any commitment on Russian oil. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the tariff reduction and welcomed improved market access for Indian products, but made no reference to changes in energy imports.

India currently sources around one-third of its crude oil from Russia, a policy the government has defended as essential for protecting domestic consumers from high global prices. Indian officials have previously termed US pressure on this issue as unreasonable, pointing out that energy security remains a sovereign decision.

The US administration has consistently argued that Russian oil revenues play a critical role in sustaining Moscow’s war effort. Oil contributes a significant share of Russia’s export earnings, making it a key target of Western sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

While Trump has publicly asserted that India will halt Russian oil purchases, attention is now focused on whether New Delhi will issue a formal statement clarifying its position and the exact terms of the trade agreement.