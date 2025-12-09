IndiGo cancels 562 flights from six metro airports

New Delhi: Rahul Bhatia-controlled domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday cancelled 562 flights from six metro airports, with 150 cancellations originating from Bengaluru airport alone, according to sources.

As the carrier struggles to restore normalcy after cancelling hundreds of flights since last Tuesday, a disruption caused by regulatory changes affecting lakhs of passengers.

IndiGo has already cancelled 560 of its 2,300 daily flights from six metro airports on Monday, sources said.

The airline operates flights to and from approximately 90 domestic airports and over 40 international airports.

The number of cancellations from other airports was not available. The number is higher than the projections given by the Civil Aviation Ministry, which earlier in the day said the carrier was looking to operate 1,802 flights besides cancelling 500 services on Monday.

IndiGo, on its part, had not made public the number of services it had cancelled on Monday.

Of the 560 cancellations, IndiGo had cancelled 76 arrivals and 74 departures from Bengaluru, and 83 departures and 60 arrivals from Delhi, sources told.

At Mumbai and Hyderabad airports, the cancellations were 98 (50 arrivals and 48 departures) and 112 (58 arrivals and 54 departures), respectively, they added. While there were just two IndiGo flights that were cancelled at Kolkata Airport on Monday, the number of cancellations at Chennai Airport stood at 56 arrivals and departures, according to sources.