IndiGo Delhi–Manchester Flight Makes Mid-Air U-Turn Near Ethiopia Border, Returns To Delhi

A flight operated by IndiGo from New Delhi to Manchester made an unexpected mid-air turnaround on Monday and returned to its origin airport after reaching close to the border region of Ethiopia.

The aircraft, operating as flight 6E33, had departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport and was headed to the United Kingdom when it abruptly changed course during the journey.

According to flight tracking data, the plane had travelled a significant distance and reached airspace near the Ethiopia border before turning back mid-flight. It later re-entered Indian airspace and headed back toward Delhi.

The flight was operated using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, a long-haul aircraft commonly used for international routes.

The exact reason behind the sudden U-turn has not yet been confirmed. Airline officials have so far not issued an official explanation regarding why the aircraft was diverted back to Delhi.

Further details are expected once the airline releases a statement or authorities clarify the cause behind the unexpected mid-air turnaround.