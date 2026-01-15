IndiGo Plane Reaches Delhi Just Before Iran Closes Airspace, Avoids Major Disruption

A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft narrowly avoided disruption after passing through Iranian airspace moments before authorities in Tehran abruptly ordered a shutdown of most civilian flights. Aviation data and airline statements indicate that the aircraft may have been the final non-Iranian commercial flight to traverse the country’s skies before the closure took effect, underscoring the chaos caused by the sudden decision.

IndiGo flight 6E1808 departed from Tbilisi in Georgia late on Wednesday night and crossed over Iran at around 2.35 am on Thursday, according to real-time tracking information from Flightradar24. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at approximately 7.03 am, just ahead of the airspace restrictions.

Soon after the flight passed through, Iran’s aviation authorities issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), closing large sections of its airspace. The move followed an escalation in unrest across the country, where protests that began in late December intensified, prompting officials to halt most international air traffic except for a limited number of approved services.

The unexpected closure has led to significant operational challenges for airlines worldwide, including Indian carriers. IndiGo confirmed that it had cancelled its Mumbai–Tbilisi and Tbilisi–Mumbai services scheduled for Friday, citing the ongoing uncertainty and restricted routing options. Other Indian airlines such as Air India and SpiceJet also issued advisories, urging passengers to check flight statuses, consider rebooking, or opt for refunds where necessary.

In a statement shared on social media, IndiGo acknowledged that the disruptions were beyond its control and said it was offering assistance and alternative options to affected passengers. Air India noted that some flights were being rerouted to avoid Iranian airspace, though this could result in longer travel times and delays, while services that could not be diverted had been cancelled.

Iran’s airspace plays a critical role in global aviation, acting as a key corridor linking Europe, Central Asia, and South Asia. When access is suddenly restricted, airlines are forced to take longer detours, increasing fuel costs, flight durations, and pressure on already tight schedules. The closure has impacted not only routes to Europe and the Middle East but also connections to destinations such as Tbilisi and other parts of the Caucasus.

Airlines and international operators are continuing to closely monitor developments, preparing contingency plans and route adjustments while awaiting clarity on when normal operations through Iranian airspace may resume. Passengers travelling on routes that typically cross Iran have been advised to remain alert to airline updates and verify flight details before departure.