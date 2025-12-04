IndiGo Sharjah–Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Mumbai After Fresh Bomb Threat

Another IndiGo aircraft heading to Hyderabad faced a bomb threat on Thursday, prompting authorities to divert the Sharjah-origin flight to Mumbai. This incident occurred just hours after a Madinah–Hyderabad IndiGo flight was forced to land in Ahmedabad due to an email warning that the plane would be blown up if allowed to reach Hyderabad.

According to sources, the Sharjah–Hyderabad flight changed course mid-air and landed safely in Mumbai, where security checks are underway. IndiGo has yet to release an official statement.

Earlier, the Madinah–Hyderabad flight carrying more than 180 passengers and six crew members was guided to an isolated bay in Ahmedabad after the emailed threat. According to police officials, Hyderabad airport authorities received a message claiming the aircraft would be destroyed upon landing, prompting the emergency diversion.

The twin bomb scares come at a time when IndiGo is already facing operational disruptions nationwide due to changes in crew roster norms. Over 300 flights were cancelled on Thursday alone, with major airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad reporting significant cancellations and delays.