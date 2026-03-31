Indiscriminate felling of walnut trees not allowed, says Omar

Jammu: Jammuand Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said his government cannot permit indiscriminate felling of walnut trees as it could severely impact the region’s economy and identity. He said the Union Territory is contributing nearly 3.5 lakh tonnes over 90 per cent of the country’s total walnut production.

Opposing the private members’ bill moved by National Conference legislator Altaf Ahmad Wani seeking amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees, Act, to grant owners the free will to cut Walnut trees on their land, Abdullah said, while land and trees may belong to individuals, restrictions on cutting them exist for valid reasons, including conservation and long-term economic interests.

He said, similar to protections extended to chinar trees, several other species are safeguarded under existing frameworks. Highlighting the economic stakes, he said walnuts form a significant component of the region’s economy.

“If unrestricted permission is given, people may cut walnut trees, but may not replant them. Instead, there is a risk of land being diverted for construction, which would reduce walnut production to negligible levels,” he said.

The chief minister acknowledged concerns about corruption in the permission process, stating that such issues arise wherever restrictions exist. He suggested that bringing permissions for tree felling under the Public Services Guarantee Act with fixed timelines could help reduce delays and curb corruption. However, he made it clear that any relaxation must be linked to safeguards and proposed that if old or non-productive trees are to be cut, it should be mandated through legislation that only high-density walnut plantations be raised on that land, with no alternative land use permitted.