Indore: Govt to release death toll due to water contamination only after thorough evaluation, says Minister Vijayvargiya

Indore: A major public health crisis has gripped Indore, India's repeatedly awarded cleanest city, with reports of deaths and widespread illness linked to contaminated municipal water in the Bhagirathpura locality.

While locals and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava claim up to seven deaths, MP Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that official figures will only be released after a thorough evaluation by the government and medical experts to distinguish contamination-related fatalities from natural causes.

"Some deaths are natural; we will evaluate the situation properly before releasing data," Minister Vijayvargiya told reporters, adding that he would remain in Indore until no new patients from Bhagirathpura report symptoms.

As of Wednesday, 116 people have been admitted to hospitals across the city, with 36 discharged after recovery. Over 100 remain under treatment for symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration.

Health authorities report surveying 2,703 households, examining around 12,000 residents, and providing on-site primary treatment to 1,146 individuals with mild symptoms.

The outbreak is traced to a leakage in the main Narmada water pipeline, where sewage reportedly mixed in due to a nearby toilet structure.

Residents alleged they complained about foul-smelling water as early as December 25, but the response was delayed.

In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 2 lakh solatium to families of confirmed victims and free treatment for all affected, with the government covering costs at both public and private hospitals.

Minister Vijayvargiya emphasised strict action against the guilty: "No one found responsible will be spared."

Three officials - Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole, Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi (suspended), and PHE In-charge Sub-Engineer Shubham Srivastava (services terminated) - face immediate disciplinary measures.

A three-member inquiry committee, led by IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar with Superintending Engineer Pradeep Nigam and Dr Shailesh Rai, will investigate.

Four ambulances, 14 doctors, 24 health workers, and specialists from MY Hospital are deployed on-site. Water samples are under testing, and pipeline repairs are ongoing.

Opposition Congress leaders, including state unit president Jitu Patwari from Indore, have accused the administration of cover-ups and negligence, terming it a "blot" on the city's clean image. Authorities maintain the situation is stabilising, with enhanced medical support and monitoring.