Indore observes 'No Car Day' to promote clean air and healthy living

Indore: Indore, widely recognised as India’s cleanest city, is once again leading by example as it celebrates ‘No Car Day’ on Monday, a civic initiative aimed at reducing vehicular pollution and encouraging sustainable living.

The city has been observing this day annually for the past three years, and it continues to gain momentum among residents.

On the occasion, citizens from all walks of life are stepping out without their cars, choosing instead to walk, cycle, or use public transport.

Streets that are usually bustling with traffic have taken on a quieter, greener tone, as people embrace the spirit of the day with enthusiasm and civic pride.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, on the significance of the event, said, “No Car Day is not just about reducing pollution for a day -- it’s about cultivating a mindset that values clean air and a healthy lifestyle. Indore has always been a pioneer in cleanliness and civic responsibility, and this initiative reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

The mayor also highlighted that the program has seen growing participation each year, with schools, colleges, businesses, and local organisations actively promoting the cause.

Many institutions encouraged their staff and students to leave their cars at home and opt for eco-friendly modes of transport.

Local NGOs and volunteers set up awareness booths across the city, distributing pamphlets and engaging with passers-by on the benefits of reducing carbon emissions.

He said health experts also joined the campaign, emphasizing how walking and cycling can improve cardiovascular health and reduce stress.

Residents shared their experiences on social media, posting pictures of their morning walks, bicycle rides, and car-free commutes.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma gave a message on No-Car Day -- he came for duty using a two-wheeler vehicle.

The hashtag #NoCarDayIndore trended locally, reflecting the city’s collective embrace of the initiative.

As Indore continues to set benchmarks in cleanliness and urban innovation, ‘No Car Day’ stands as a testament to its forward-thinking approach.

The event not only reduces pollution for a day but also inspires long-term behavioral change toward a greener, healthier future.