Indore Tragedy: Infant Among Eight Who Died After Consuming Contaminated Water, Families Blame Authorities

A six-month-old baby, whose parents had waited nearly a decade to have a son, is among at least eight people who lost their lives after consuming contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura locality. The deaths have sparked anger and grief, with families directly blaming administrative lapses for what they describe as a preventable tragedy.

For Sunil Sahu and his wife, the loss is especially devastating. Their infant son fell ill with diarrhoea and fever, appeared to recover briefly, and then suddenly deteriorated. According to the grieving father, the child developed a high fever late at night, vomited repeatedly, and died at home before medical help could arrive.

What initially appeared to be routine stomach ailments in the neighbourhood around mid-December soon escalated into a major public health crisis. Over the following days, hundreds of residents were hospitalised as sewage reportedly mixed with the drinking water supply, leading to severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.

Many of those who died were otherwise healthy and showed rapid decline once symptoms began. Thirty-one-year-old Uma Kori, who lived in a rented room with her husband, fell sick in the early hours of the morning after repeated vomiting. Her condition worsened quickly, and she lost consciousness within hours. She was rushed to a private hospital on a motorcycle but was declared dead on arrival.

Seventy-four-year-old Manjula Wadhe also succumbed after developing vomiting and diarrhoea late at night. Her husband stayed by her side through the night, hoping she would recover, but her condition worsened by morning. Doctors at MY Hospital later pronounced her dead. Her family said residents had been complaining about foul-smelling water for days before the incident.

Similar accounts emerged from other families. Fifty-year-old Seema Prajapat, who had no known medical issues, began vomiting early in the morning and deteriorated so quickly that she died within hours of being taken to hospital. Her relatives said the water supplied to the area had smelled of sewage for nearly a week.

Urmila Yadav, aged 70, fell ill after drinking tap water and was admitted to hospital, where she spent a day in the ICU before dying. Her family recalled her repeatedly saying the water tasted strange but said they never imagined it could be fatal. Another victim, 75-year-old Nandlal, who had a history of high blood pressure, was initially reported to have died of cardiac arrest. Authorities later confirmed that contaminated water had contributed to his death.

As the toll mounted, families accused civic agencies of negligence and demanded accountability. Municipal workers carried out cleanliness drives in the area, while state authorities visited hospitals and assured action. However, for those who lost loved ones, the assurances offer little comfort. “The water we drink every day killed them,” said one family member, echoing a sentiment now widely shared across the affected neighbourhood.