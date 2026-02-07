Indus river water to be used in India's interest: Union Minister C.R. Paatil

Jaipur: Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Paatil, said on Saturday that the water of the Indus River flowing towards Pakistan will be stopped and utilised in India's interest.

He added that this water would benefit Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur, Union Minister Paatil said the Central government is preparing an action plan for this purpose and that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared to divert the water currently flowing to Pakistan.

The Union Minister added that the work on the Yamuna water project will be expedited to ensure better water management and maximum benefit to the states across the country.

He said that Rajasthan has a rightful share in Yamuna water, but previous state governments failed to make concrete efforts in this direction.

"An agreement has now been reached between the Haryana and Rajasthan governments to prepare the DPR, and work on the project will begin soon," he added.

The estimated cost of bringing Yamuna water through pipelines is expected to be between Rs 77,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore.

"At present, Rajasthan has the least water availability, but in the future, it will have the most," Union Minister Paatil said, adding that continuous coordination between the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and the Central government would yield positive results.

The Union Minister also announced significant progress in providing Yamuna water to three districts of the Shekhawati region in Rajasthan.

"Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given his consent, and the process of preparing the DPR will begin shortly," Union Minister Paatil said.

He added that technical-level work is underway to ensure Rajasthan receives its share of surplus water.

The revised DPR has been submitted to the Jal Shakti Ministry and is currently under examination.

On granting national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Union Minister Paatil said such decisions are taken at the Union Cabinet level.

His primary objective, he emphasised, is to ensure adequate water for agriculture and drinking, irrespective of which government bears the investment.

Speaking on the economic front, the Union Minister said India's economy has grown steadily over the past 12 years, with inflation under control.

He criticised former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, saying that despite being a renowned economist, India's global economic ranking remained at 10th or 11th position during his tenure.

"Today, India has become the world's third-largest economy, and the positive impact of tax reforms is clearly visible," Union Minister Paatil said.

On the Jal Jeevan Mission, Union Minister said that providing water to every household is the responsibility of the states.

"However, for the first time, the Central government has provided up to 50 per cent financial assistance."

He added that more than 4,000 complaints related to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme were received, leading to the formation of 119 investigation teams.

Action was taken against those responsible, and in Rajasthan, a former Minister has also been arrested in connection with the matter.

Union Minister Paatil was welcomed at the Jaipur Airport by Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa.

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers also raised enthusiastic slogans upon Union Minister Paatil's arrival in Rajasthan.



