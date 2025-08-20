Infosys Employees May Receive 80% Performance Bonus in Q1 FY26, Reports Suggest

Employees of IT major Infosys may receive an average performance bonus of around 80%, reports suggest, citing an internal memo shared with staff. The bonus follows strong earnings posted by the Bengaluru-based company in Q1 FY26.

According to reports, employees in Band 6 and below, which includes junior to mid-level staff, are expected to receive quarterly bonuses. Last year, the average payout for the same quarter was around 65%.