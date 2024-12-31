Infosys Mysuru Shifts to Work-From-Home on Dec 31 After Leopard Sighting

Employees working at Infosys’ Mysuru campus were directed to work from home on Tuesday following the sighting of a leopard within the premises. The decision was taken to prioritize safety after CCTV footage recorded the animal roaming the 150-acre campus in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the leopard was spotted at around 2 a.m. Security personnel were instructed to limit access to the campus as forest department officials and a task force initiated efforts to locate and capture the animal. Officials reached the site by 4 a.m. to manage the situation.

In an email to employees, the Infosys human resources department informed staff about the safety measures being implemented. The email stated: “Dear Infoscion, a wild animal has been spotted on the Mysuru DC campus today. Efforts are underway to ensure campus safety in collaboration with the task force. You are requested to work from home today (December 31). The security team has been instructed not to permit anyone inside the campus.”

The directive affected approximately 4,000 trainees from Bengaluru, who are currently undergoing their foundation program at the Infosys Global Education Centre in Mysuru. The training, assessment, and induction activities scheduled for the day were postponed. Trainees were advised to remain in their hostel rooms and utilize the day for self-study. An internal communication from the HR department added, “The training schedule will be pushed by a day. Please stay indoors in your hostel rooms.”

Efforts to locate and safely relocate the leopard are ongoing. Forest department officials, alongside a specialized task force, are monitoring the situation closely.