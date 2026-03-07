Initiative to revive Ganjam’s vanishing folk treasures

Berhampur: Ina noble endeavour to breathe new life into Odisha’s fading folk traditions, a unique workshop dedicated to researching, reviving and reshaping two dying performing arts of Ganjam — Pashu Mukha Nrutya and Daskathia — commenced on Thursday at Digapahandi in Ganjam district.

The initiative has been undertaken by the ODI Art Centre, Barkul and the Society for Development of Rural Literature (SDRL) with the support of the Ministry of Culture, government of India. The workshop seeks not merely to preserve these traditional art forms but to reimagine them for contemporary audiences, blending heritage with modern storytelling sensibilities.

Pashu Mukha Nrutya, a vibrant dance form performed with expressive animal masks, will be artistically transformed into a theatrical production. The presentation will revolve around the celebrated literary work ‘Bihanga Biplab’ by the late veteran writer Mohapatra Nilamani Sahoo, thus bringing classical literature into the realm of folk theatre.

Similarly, ‘Daskathia’— the age-old narrative performance traditionally enacted by two artistes using rhythmic wooden instruments — will be revitalised by incorporating dramatic acting elements into its storytelling structure. The presentation will draw inspiration from the well-known ‘Dak Munshi’ story of literary stalwart Fakir Mohan Senapati, thereby giving the traditional form a renewed dramatic dimension.

The workshop will continue for three weeks, during which artistes will undergo intensive creative exploration and rehearsal. The culmination of this cultural experiment will be a grand demonstration performance on March 27, commemorating World Theatre Day, where the outcomes of the workshop will be showcased before the public.

The project will receive technical guidance from noted theatre personality Subodh Patnaik of Natya Chetana, who will mentor the participating artistes. The performers are being drawn from Bichitra Barnnali Natya Sansad, represented by Alok Bisoyi, ensuring a vibrant blend of tradition and theatrical innovation.

The workshop was ceremonially inaugurated on Thursday by eminent theatre personalities Raju Padhy and Subodh Patnaik, who expressed hope that such initiatives would rekindle interest in Odisha’s rich folk heritage and inspire a new generation to cherish and carry forward these priceless cultural legacies.