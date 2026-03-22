INS Trikand concludes Seychelles visit, boosts defence ties with Exercise Lamitiye debut

INS Trikand, a frontline stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, has departed from Port Victoria in Seychelles after successfully completing an engaging and productive port call.

During the visit, Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of the ship, called on senior government officials of Seychelles, as well as the High Commissioner of India to the island nation.

The ship also handed over critical spares and essential stores to the Government of Seychelles as part of ongoing cooperation.

The port call, which began on March 16, concluded on March 20 and featured a range of operational and collaborative engagements between the two countries.

INS Trikand also participated in the first tri-services edition of Exercise Lamitiye 2026, alongside personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF). This marked the maiden participation of the Indian Navy in the exercise.

As part of the harbour phase, specialised Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) training was conducted onboard, including joint boarding drills involving personnel from both sides.

The exercise then progressed to the sea phase, during which INS Trikand operated alongside SCGS Le Vigilant and carried out joint boarding operations at sea.

These operations involved a combined team of Indian Navy Marine Commandos and special forces from the Seychelles Defence Forces.

Subsequently, troops from the Indian Army and the Seychelles Defence Forces carried out coordinated landing operations on Praslin Island, demonstrating joint operational capabilities.

Senior officials of the Seychelles Defence Forces, including Chief of Defence Forces Major General Michael Rosette and Deputy Chief Brigadier Jean Attala, along with other officers, embarked on INS Trikand during the sea phase to observe the exercise.

Officials said the exercise served as a platform to enhance interoperability and deepen maritime cooperation between India and Seychelles.

The name 'Lamitiye', which translates to ‘friendship’ in the Creole language, reflects the longstanding and close ties shared between the two nations.

The port call is in line with India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to remain a preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean Region.