Instagram, few TV shows promoting vulgarity in society: Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Ram Gopal Yadav, claimed on Tuesday that Instagram and certain TV programmes are promoting vulgarity in society.



"I am concerned that slowly we are reaching a situation where a few TV channels and their programmes are promoting vulgarity and violence in society. Also Instagram reels... according to a survey, majority of the young generation in the country waste three hours watching vulgar content and such serials, which are fostering social evils," the Samajwadi MP said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"Nowadays we read in newspapers that marriages are taking place following Instagram meetings, leading to shocking outcomes, such as a girl getting killed after such a marriage or a girl running away with all the belongings of her newlywed husband, etc.," he added.

Yadav also claimed that the new generation's engagement with cellphones is hindering their bonding with family members and friends.

"They lack the love and care that existed in the past. There should be love within the family, but the togetherness and affection are diminishing," he said.

Urging the government to take steps to prevent this trend, he recalled a slogan for the protection of Indian culture and civilisation which has been there since the time of the Jana Sangh: "If money is lost, nothing is lost; if health is lost, something is lost; but when character is lost, everything is lost."