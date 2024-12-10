Insurance for all key to social security: PM launches Bima Sakhi Yojana

Panipat/ New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Bima Sakhi Yojana, an initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), aimed at empowering women through financial literacy and insurance awareness.

Bima Sakhi Yojana will not only provide employment opportunities but also enhance women’s role in advancing financial inclusion,” Modi said, adding that 'insurance for all' is a key to social security and crucial to eradicate poverty. The 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' initiative aims to empower women aged 18-70 years, who have completed Class X. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to fostering gender equality and empowering women in various sectors.

As part of the event, the Prime Minister distributed appointment certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis, under the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' under which the goal is to provide employment opportunities to two lakh women.

Modi said, "The significance of the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' is not only in the income they generate but also in its contribution to the development of our country. 'Insurance for all' is a key to social security and crucial to eradicate poverty."