Integrated steel plant: Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar lay foundation for project in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli
The foundation stone was laid on Wednesday for the Rs 10,000 crore integrated steel plant in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli District in the presence of district guardian minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, industry minister Uday Samant and food and drug administration minister Dharmaraj Baba Atram.
The first phase of the project will entail an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.
The project will be developed by Surjagad Ispat Pvt Limited, which had signed a MoU with the state government in January this year.
The integrated steel project is expected to create 8,000 jobs.
Ajit Pawar said that huge investments are being made in remote tribal districts like Gadchiroli.
“The investment in this project will start from Rs 2,500 crore and it will be increased in phases to Rs 10,000 crore. Nearly 8,000 locals will get direct employment and in addition there will be opportunities for indirect employment. While implementing such a project, the government will take special care to ensure that nature is not harmed,” he added.