Interaction with Raj industrialists ensured Rs 5,055 crore investment, jobs: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the investment outreach drive gained significant momentum during the interactive session with industrialists in Jaipur, which drew commitments worth Rs 5,055 crore.

On his X handle on Sunday, the Chief Minister said these proposals are expected to generate more than 3,530 jobs across diverse sectors, underscoring the state’s rising appeal as a preferred destination for business expansion.

The CM described the outcome as a testament to the growing interest in Rajasthan-based entrepreneurs in leveraging Madhya Pradesh’s advantages for mutual economic growth.

The event, held in Jaipur on Saturday, was part of the state government’s nationwide campaign to attract investors and industrialists. Designed to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and progressive industrial framework, the session highlighted attractive incentive schemes and sector-specific opportunities.

CM Yadav engaged in detailed one-on-one discussions with prominent business leaders, emphasising the state’s strategic location at the heart of India, skilled manpower availability, reliable power supply, and strengths in renewable energy, manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Positioning Madhya Pradesh as a land of exceptional opportunities, CM Yadav expressed confidence that investments from neighbouring Rajasthan would continue to flow in.

He linked the state’s industrial growth to India’s ambitious $5 trillion economy target, stressing Madhya Pradesh’s role as an emerging powerhouse for sustainable and high-growth investments.

The interactive format allowed participants to directly seek clarifications from the Chief Minister and senior officials of the Department of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion.

Several industrialists praised the transparent approach and supportive environment, with some expressing intent to expand or establish new units in the state.

Officials noted that such outreach sessions help bridge information gaps, build investor confidence, and facilitate faster project clearances.

Similar events have already been conducted in other cities as part of CM Yadav’s broader campaign to promote Madhya Pradesh nationally and internationally.

The Jaipur session’s success, marked by substantial investment commitments, reflects the growing resonance of the state’s pitch to entrepreneurs.

As Madhya Pradesh continues to focus on ease of doing business, infrastructure upgrades, and policy reforms, the government aims to attract even larger inflows in the coming months.

Reiterating his commitment to inclusive and rapid progress, CM Yadav assured industries that their investments would translate into prosperity for the people of Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing the state’s image as a dynamic hub for industrial growth.