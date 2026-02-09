Interest of poor, farmers at heart of Budget: UP Minister

Mainpuri/Mirzapur: Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Sunday said that Union Budget 2026-27 will prove to be a milestone for ‘Viksit Bharat’ 2047.

“The Union Budget has been formulated keeping in mind the interest of the poorest of the poor, women, farmers, young generation, labourers and the middle class people to ensure their prosperity...The budget will prove to be a milestone for ‘Viksit Bharat’ 2047,” Singh told PTI in Mainpuri on Sunday.

This budget places special emphasis on giving a new momentum to tourism in Uttar Pradesh and the country, promoting spiritual, cultural and eco-tourism, strengthening infrastructure and generating local employment, Singh said and added that this will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He also said that the UP government is committed to providing better healthcare, education and facilities to farmers to enable them to get better support prices for their agricultural produce.

Speaking to reporters in Mirzapur, UP’s Technical Education and Consumer Affairs Minister Ashish Patel said that the budget is productivity-enhancing and it aims to benefit the middle class, address unemployment, support farmers and improve the lives of the common people. On provisions made for agriculture in the budget, Patel said that attention has been given to the processing of pulses and oilseed crops and high-yielding seeds.