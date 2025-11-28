'Internal rift': MP Congress incharge cancels district organisation appointments made by Jitu Patwari

Bhopal: A major "internal tussle" has surfaced in the Madhya Pradesh Congress state unit after AICC state in-charge Harish Chaudhary cancelled all recent appointments of district and city organisation secretaries made by state party president (PCC) president Jitu Patwari.

In a strongly-worded letter to Jitu Patwari, Chaudhary expressed serious displeasure over the appointments, stating that they were done without taking prior permission from him as the state in-charge appointed by the party high command.

The letter clearly directs Patwari that "no organisational appointments of any kind should be made without my approval".

Sources said Chaudhary had already issued similar written instructions to the PCC president a few days ago, cautioning that the final authority for organisational appointments in Madhya Pradesh rests with the AICC-appointed in-charge.

Despite the warning, Patwari went ahead and announced organisation ministers in several key districts, including Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, and others last week.

Soon after the list was made public, Harish Chaudhary declared the appointments "null and void" and ordered their immediate cancellation.

The move has triggered sharp reactions within the state unit, with leaders close to Jitu Patwari calling it an "insult" to the elected PCC president, while the rival camp led by Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh supporters welcomed the intervention, terming it a much-needed "correction".

Senior leaders admitted that the public spat has once again exposed deep factionalism in the Madhya Pradesh Congress at a time when the party is trying to regroup ahead of the 2026 local body and 2028 Assembly elections.

The cancelled list had accommodated several leaders from various places, but the manner of announcement without consulting the in-charge is said to have particularly irked Chaudhary.

With the AICC yet to officially react, the episode has further widened the trust deficit between the PCC president and the state incharge.