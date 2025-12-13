International Janmangal conference launches nationwide ‘One fast every month’ campaign

New Delhi: A two-day International Janmangal Conference was held at Bharat Mandapam, where two prominent spiritual leaders- yoga proponent Ramdev and Jain monk Antarmana Prasann Sagar — launched a mass movement titled “One Fast Every Month”, encouraging people to observe a fast on the 7th of every month.

The conference, organised in four sessions, focused on fasting, meditation, yoga and indigenous thought as tools for collective well-being. According to organisers, millions across India and abroad have already joined the movement, along with several religious leaders, public figures and policymakers.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, delivering the inaugural address, said the venue had become a “witness to spiritual and cultural science.” He praised Antarmana Prasann Sagar for dedicating his life to spirituality, personal development and social upliftment, and noted that Ramdev’s work in yoga, traditional knowledge and indigenous lifestyle had benefited people worldwide. Birla said fasting improves physical and mental health and pledged to observe a fast once every month.

Antarmana Prasann Sagar, addressing the gathering, described fasting as a discipline that awakens inner energy, purifies body and mind, reduces anger, stabilises the mind and deepens meditation. He said fasting helps the body initiate natural healing, boosts immunity and guides the practitioner toward detachment and emotional balance.

Ramdev said fasting is integral to every faith and tradition, and brings purification of body and mind. He urged people to leave the conference with a commitment to observe at least one fast every month. He also highlighted Antarmana Prasann Sagar’s record of 557 consecutive days of fasting and over 3,500 fasts in his lifetime, calling him an extraordinary example of self-discipline.

Jain monk Piyush Sagar said fasting enhances immunity and brings purity, worthiness and discipline into life. He added that Ramdev’s yoga movement has been transformative for generations.

Addressing the conference, Acharya Balkrishna spoke about the significance of fasting in Ayurveda and various global traditions. He criticised excessive consumption and the rise of restaurant culture, calling it a major cause of lifestyle diseases. He announced that he would observe a fast once every 15 days and encourage others to do the same.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the world had learned yoga, pranayama and Ayurveda through Ramdev, and highlighted the role of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board in promoting indigenous education, which he believes will lay a strong foundation for a developed India by 2047.

Noted liver specialist Dr. S. K. Sarin explained the scientific benefits of fasting, stating that it helps treat fatty liver, enhances the body’s self-repair mechanism, slows ageing and dissolves fat, especially when combined with yoga and exercise.

India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma said Ramdev is among the rare individuals who “eat only to live.” He described Antarmana Prasann Sagar’s long-term fasting and spiritual discipline as extraordinary examples of resolve and self-control.

Delhi Minister Pravesh Verma said the atmosphere at Bharat Mandapam felt like a pilgrimage and suggested that fasting once every week could be even more beneficial. MP Yogendra Chandolia also pledged to observe a fast once every month.

The conference also featured addresses on fasting science by Bharatiya Shiksha Board Chairman N. P. Singh, Acharya Lokesh Muni, Mahant Balaknath Yogi, Baba Satyanarayan Maurya and Patanjali Research Institute Director Dr. Anurag Varshney. Several other dignitaries and spiritual leaders were present.