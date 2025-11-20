Interns to conduct ground survey in Delhi govt’s infra audit of 1,000 schools

New Delhi

The Delhi government is planning to hire interns for a three-month infrastructure audit of its over 1,000 schools, a move aimed at giving undergraduate engineering students and class 12 graduates hands-on field experience, an official said on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, interns will undertake extensive fieldwork across the city’s government schools, where they will gain “direct exposure to surveying buildings, documenting infrastructure, assisting engineers, and working with digital assessment tools”, the official said, adding that they will receive a stipend of around Rs 15,000.

As per the official, the idea is to familiarise young students with real-world technical processes while simultaneously strengthening the government’s data systems for school infrastructure.

He said the citywide audit will involve an assessment using tools — ranging from drone surveys and 360-degree imaging to on-site inspections and AI-based digital analysis. The aim is to map and upgrade the infrastructure and safety of 1,086 schools operating from 799 building premises, he added.

The interns will help create digital profiles of each school, documenting existing infrastructure, facilities and their physical condition. These profiles will also integrate information related to structural stability and safety, enabling the government to identify gaps, prioritise repairs, and plan long-term improvements through a data-backed approach, the official said.

“Their work will include conducting drone-based and high-resolution surveys, generating 360-degree room documentation, and uploading data in real time through a dedicated web-based application,” he said.

This platform will automatically generate analytical reports and flag deficiencies against benchmarks set by agencies such as the Central Board of Secondary Education and the National Disaster Management Authority, he said. “The idea is to consolidate all information about government school infrastructure in one place to improve planning, maintenance, and safety standards,” the official said.

The dedicated application will feature GPS tagging, role-based access control, data validation and customised reporting. As part of the assessment, interns will examine classrooms, toilets, electrical fittings, furniture, laboratory and sports equipment and other assets, categorising them as “good”, “minor repair”, “major repair” or “replacement needed”, he explained.

He further said the interns will also assist in safety and structural stability checks through visual inspections and non-destructive tests such as rebound hammer and ultrasonic pulse velocity tests, under the supervision of qualified structural engineers.

Buildings flagged as structurally weak or requiring major repair will have their reports reviewed by technical institutions such as IITs or NITs. Based on these findings, specific actions including waterproofing, retrofitting, or demolition will be recommended, he said.

The audit will help build a comprehensive digital inventory of Delhi’s government school infrastructure, marking a first-of-its-kind effort to support policy decisions and ensure safer, more resilient learning spaces for students, the official added.