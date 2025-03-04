Invalid votes keep Grad MLC poll sparring parties on edge

Hyderabad: A huge number of invalid votes have created a big tension among the political parties in the just concluded elections for the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduate MLC seat. More than 40,000 votes were found invalid as the voters cast their vote without following the procedure in the preference votes in the ballot paper.

While the counting was in progress, officials said that the educated graduate voters were a bit confused in casting their votes due to the laborious process in the selection of preference votes. As a result, more than 40,000 votes are found invalid. The Congress candidate V Narendar Reddy was confident of winning the MLC seat but the huge number of invalid votes created tension in the ruling party. BSP candidate V Harikrishna and BJP candidate Anji Reddy were giving tough fights to the Congress candidate in the graduate constituency elections. The counting of the votes of the elections for Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Teacher MLC seat, and the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Teacher MLC seat were also under progress. No candidate has got a majority in the first preference votes and hence the election commission was counting the second preference votes to declare the result. Officials said that it would take at least one day to declare the winners since the counting of votes would continue until a candidate got a majority of votes in the second preference vote.