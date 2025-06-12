Investigators Say Meghalaya Couple Tried to Shift Responsibility During Questioning in Honeymoon Death Probe

India crime news: Investigators who have been following Sonam Raj case police questioning revealed that she and her partner Raj Kushwaha both deny planning their Meghalaya honeymoon murder and accuse each other of responsibility.

According to the murder investigation of another accused person police learned that Vishal, one of the alleged hired killers, attacked Raja on the head before they discarded his body into the gorge. She reportedly wanted to take a photo and guided her husband to the specific location. The men stated that they enlisted her assistance to dispose of the body. According to a high-ranking official the group took a shared scooter ride before splitting up to go their separate ways.

The district and sessions court of Meghalaya ordered Sonam and four others to police custody for eight days on Wednesday after police requested more time to gather evidence and reconstruct the crime scene.

Police officers will transport the accused to Sohra during the next several days to replicate the crime scene.

SIT Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor explained to The Indian Express that police needed to interrogate the suspects about important honeymoon tragedy details. The authorities need to confirm details about financial transactions related to the crime and how the murder mystery 2025 was planned before they confront them with evidence.

Law enforcement officers intend to question Sonam about the stolen gold and precious items from her honeymoon. At the hotel where Sonam had placed her belongings with her husband Sonam’s mangalsutra and toe ring turned up in police findings. The officer reported that they began to feel that something was wrong within several days after the incident occurred.

The police submitted various pieces of evidence such as the murder weapon they found and blood-stained garments along with CCTV footage which captured the couple together and multiple witness accounts including one from a guide who reported seeing the accused in company.