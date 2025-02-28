IOCL among highest taxpayers to Mizoram govt: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: The state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is one of the highest taxpayers to the Mizoram government and contributes a lot for the welfare and development of the state, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said here on Friday.

The Chief Minister handed over a TATA school bus to Ephatha Special School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The bus was procured under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the IOCL.

Addressing the school bus handing over function, CM Lalduhoma highlighted that IOCL is one of the highest taxpayers to the Mizoram government, contributing approximately Rs 170 crore annually.

He said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, IOCL provided 21 dialysis machines to the Mizoram government and supplied a significant number of beds exclusively for Covid-infected patients.

The corporation is also expanding its bottling plant in Mualkhang (in Kolasib District), a project strongly supported by the state government, the Chief Minister said.

Additionally, recognising the need for an improved oil depot in Mizoram, two locations are currently being assessed for a new depot, and the government is hopeful for its swift implementation, CM Lalduhoma stated.

The Chief Minister appreciated the IOCL for donating a high-quality bus to Ephatha School and announced that IOCL is planning to donate two more buses to the Spastic Society this year.

He acknowledged the importance of their work and expressed his gratitude for their contributions.

Saihmingthangi, President of the Ephatha Society, extended her gratitude to both IOCL and the Chief Minister, emphasising that the bus would be highly beneficial for the children who come from different parts of the city.

The bus registration fee will be borne by the Chief Minister's office, while insurance coverage will be taken care of by Zothantluanga, a TATA Dealer in Mizoram.

The bus handover event was attended by IOCL officials, members of the Ephatha Society, school staff, students, and officials from the Chief Minister’s office.



