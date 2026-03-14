IPS transfers: SPs of 22 districts transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government late on Friday night abruptly replaced the Police Superintendents of 22 districts. Including these 22 SPs, the Rajasthan government transferred a total of 64 officers belonging to the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Among these, 9 officers who were promoted from the rank of Police Superintendent have been appointed as Deputy Inspectors General (DIG).

Several officers associated with the Cyber Crime wing, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and the Anti-Narcotics wing have also been transferred.

According to the orders issued by the Department of Personnel, Ajay Singh has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police-I in Jaipur; Yogesh Yadav has been transferred from the Anti-Narcotics wing to the ATS as DIG; and Rashi Dogra Dudi has been transferred from her post as SP (Jaipur Rural) to assume the responsibility of DIG in the CID-CB.

Vinay Kumar D.H. has been appointed as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor. DIG Anand Sharma has been posted to the JDA; Ramamurthy Joshi has been appointed as DIG (ACB) Udaipur; and Sumit Mehrada has been appointed as SP (Cyber Crime) Jaipur.

Monika Sen has been posted as SP in Pali; Dr. Amrita Duhan in Udaipur; P.D. Nitya in Jaipur Rural; and Jayeshtha Maitreya in Banswara. Ranjita Sharma has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Jaipur City (East), while Prashant Kiran has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Jaipur City (West).

Ranjita Sharma belongs to the 2019 batch, while Prashant Kiran is an officer from the 2021 batch.

Nischay Prasad M, a 2021-batch officer, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Jaipur.

Pushpendra Singh Rathore has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Sirohi, while Kamal Shekhawat has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Jodhpur (West); both officers were previously stationed in Jaipur.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been strengthened to tighten the grip on drug-related crimes.

DIG Yogesh Yadav has been transferred from this force to the ATS, and DIG Abhijit Singh has been appointed to replace him.

Additionally, Amit Jain has been posted as the SP within this same force. IG Vikas Kumar is already stationed there.

Following a recent administrative reshuffle, several officers have been given new postings across districts in Rajasthan.

Sudhir Joshi has been posted to Jhunjhunu, Sanjeev Nain to Jaipur Rural, Narendra Singh to Barmer, and Monica Sen to Pali.

Gyan Chandra Yadav has been assigned to Churu, while Narendra Singh Meena will serve in Hanumangarh and Mridul Kachhawa in Bikaner.

Satveer Singh has been posted to Kotputli-Behror and Satnam Singh to Phalodi.

Harsh Vardhan Agarwala has been appointed in Ajmer, Dr. Amrita Duhan in Udaipur, and P.D. Nitya in Jodhpur Rural.

Piyush Dixit has been posted to Karauli, Bishanaram to Salumber, and Pushpendra Singh Rathore to Sirohi. Avneesh Kumar Sharma will take charge in Bundi, while Jayeshtha Maitreyi has been posted to Banswara.

Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay has been appointed in Bhiwadi and will also hold additional charge of Khairthal-Tijara.

Hari Shankar has been posted to Sri Ganganagar, Hemant Kalal to Rajsamand, Kamble Sharan Gopinath to Deeg, and Roshan Meena to Nagaur.