Iran Conflict Triggers LPG Shortage, Pune’s Largest Crematorium Temporarily Stops Gas-Based Cremations

Pune’s Vaikunth Dham crematorium, the largest facility of its kind in Maharashtra, has temporarily stopped gas-based cremations because of a severe shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Officials confirmed that the disruption is linked to supply challenges caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Located in Navi Peth and spread across nearly 17 acres, Vaikunth Dham typically performs around 20 cremations each day. However, due to the shortage, its three gas-powered furnaces are currently non-operational. Authorities said the remaining LPG stock is sufficient for only two cremations, with each requiring roughly 18 kilograms of gas.

In response to the shortage, all cremations at the facility are now being carried out using electric furnaces. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also issued a public notice informing residents that gas-based cremation units will remain closed until further notice.

Officials explained that the shortage began after a directive from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued on March 5. The order prioritised the distribution of propane and butane for household LPG use instead of commercial purposes, ensuring that domestic consumers do not face disruptions despite global fuel supply pressures.

Because of this policy shift, Vaikunth Dham has not received fresh LPG supplies, forcing the temporary suspension of its gas-operated cremation units.

Despite the setback, civic authorities assured residents that funeral services would continue without interruption. The crematorium still operates five electric furnaces along with traditional wood-based pyres equipped with air pollution control systems.

According to PMC officials, the switch to electric cremations is a temporary measure aimed at maintaining essential services during the fuel shortage.

Meanwhile, the government has sought to ease concerns over fuel availability. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently stated that domestic LPG supply across the country remains stable and that India has adequate energy reserves.

Indian Oil Corporation also confirmed that fuel distribution systems are functioning normally and advised citizens not to engage in panic buying.

For now, Vaikunth Dham’s gas cremation facility will remain shut until LPG supplies stabilise. Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and will resume gas-based cremations once regular fuel supply is restored.