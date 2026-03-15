Iran Guards Vow To ‘Pursue And Kill’ Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a strong threat against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowing to “pursue and kill” him while calling him a “child-killing criminal.” The warning comes amid growing tensions in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

In a statement published on its Sepah News website, the Iranian Guards said they would continue efforts to eliminate Netanyahu if he is alive. The threat surfaced shortly after the Israeli Prime Minister’s office dismissed rumours circulating on social media claiming that Netanyahu had been assassinated.

The speculation began after a video posted on Netanyahu’s official X account appeared to show him with six fingers, prompting claims that the footage was manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence. However, the claims were later debunked.

X’s AI chatbot Grok clarified that the video was not altered and that the appearance of an extra finger was simply a visual illusion. Israeli officials also rejected claims that the Prime Minister had been killed, stating that the reports were false and confirming that Netanyahu was safe.

The developments come against the backdrop of the escalating Iran–Israel conflict, which intensified after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets and US bases in the region, further escalating the war.