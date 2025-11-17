Iran offers condolences to India over death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia bus accident

New Delhi/Tehran: The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over death of Indian pilgrims in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina, extending condolences to the people of India.

A passenger bus carrying several Indian Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning near Madina, the Indian mission in Jeddah confirmed.

In a statement shared on X, Iran Embassy in India stated, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Indian pilgrims in Madinah and extends its heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of India. The Embassy conveys its sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, praying to the Almighty for eternal peace and mercy for the deceased and patience and strength for their loved ones."

In the wake of the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted on X.

In a statement shared on X, Consulate General of India in Jeddah stated, "We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators. A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites. Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending fullest support. Officials of the Embassy and the Consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the State of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families."

Preliminary unconfirmed media reports indicate that most of the pilgrims are from Hyderabad. Given the intensity of the explosion caused by the collision, casualties are feared.

According to unconfirmed media reports, the bus was travelling from Mecca to Madina, with pilgrims heading to the holy city after completing their rituals in Mecca. All passengers were reportedly asleep when the crash occurred.

Rescue operations are underway, and local residents have rushed to the scene to assist those severely injured. The exact number of casualties has not yet been officially confirmed.